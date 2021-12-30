Celebrities who called it splits in 2021

Sushmita Sen to Aamir Khan: Celebrities who called it splits this year

Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan and Gigi Hagid are some of the celebrities who called it splits this year

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 12:04 ist
Sushmita and Aamir were in the limelight this year due to their personal lives. Credit: Instagram/PTI Photo

Maybe it was the Covid effect or life's ups and downs, but many celebrity couples drifted apart in 2021. Here is a look at some of these splits. 

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

In a recent Instagram post, actor Sushmita Sen confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl stating, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!."

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain

Actor-turned-Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain called it quits on their two-year-old marriage. The legal battle came to an end after a Kolkata court declared that the marriage was legally invalid because the duo got married in Turkey and the interfaith marriage was not registered in India.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who have a daughter together, parted ways after a fight got ugly and public between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid.

Nisha Rawal And Karan Mehra

Television stars Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's 8 years long marriage hit rock bottom this year. The couple is currently going through a divorce.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao parted ways after 15 years of marriage. The duo has a son together and have plans to co-parent Azad.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aamir Khan
Sushmita Sen
Gigi Hadid
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Celebrities who called it splits in 2021

Celebrities who called it splits in 2021

TikTok most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021

TikTok most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021

Focus on outcomes, not advertising

Focus on outcomes, not advertising

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

NZ's Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

DH Toon: Mother Teresa, India is Atmanirbhar, not poor!

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

 