Taika Waititi says he won't be 'involved' with MCU's 'Thor 5': We're in an open relationship

Responding to social media chatter that the studio was going ahead with the fifth chapter without him at the helm, the 48-year-old filmmaker said, "I wouldn't know if that's accurate."

Waititi, known for movies such as What We Do in The Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jojo Rabbit, was credited for infusing a new energy into the Chris Hemsworth-led superhero series with Thor: Ragnarok, which followed its damp-squib predecessors Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

However, his sophomore attempt at directing a superhero film (2022's Thor: Love and Thunder) didn't aland well with fans and critics.

"I know that I won’t be involved... I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for," he added, referring to his upcoming movie The Next Goal Wins.

The story follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoan soccer team from perennial losers into winners.

Waititi also gave an update about his forthcoming projects, including an untitled Star Wars film.

"It's still marinating. I've been writing it," the filmmaker said about the project.

Waititi revealed that he is also developing a big-screen adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s graphic novel The Incal as well as an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Klara and the Sun.

"So that's six, seven years gone. I'd imagine another Thor would be a lot sooner than that…But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris," he said.