Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru without HSR Layout, barely any Indiranagar: 1983 map of city goes viral

A resident of Bengaluru bought the 1983 edition map from a collector, and posted it on social media, garnering much attention.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 12:01 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaTrendingViral

Follow us on :

Follow Us