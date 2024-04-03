Taylor Swift: From music icon to billionaire pioneer

Forbes has confirmed longstanding rumors that Taylor Swift has joined the exclusive club of billionaires, making her the first artist to achieve such a feat solely through her music career.
Forbes estimates her wealth to be around $1.1 billion. Unlike other high-profile figures who've reached this milestone through various business ventures, Swift's fortune predominantly stems from her music, including a vast album of songs and the groundbreaking success of her Eras Tour.
Aside from her music endeavors, Swift has also made significant investments in real estate, owning properties in New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville, and a coastal mansion in Rhode Island, Hindustan Times reported.
Throughout the past year, she has broken numerous records, including winning her fourth Grammy for Best Album.
Taylor Swift's remarkable accomplishments have garnered widespread recognition, including Time Magazine naming her 'Person of the Year for 2023.' Time Magazine lauded her as a 'rare individual who not only writes her own story but also becomes the hero of it.'
Furthermore, her new album, Tortured Poets Department, will be launched on April 19.
Swift's public profile received significant attention last year due to her romantic involvement with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl championship. Their relationship became a focal point of media attention, adding to the fervor surrounding Swift.
Swift's presence at Chiefs games, often from a private box, coincided with a surge in viewership, resulting in record-breaking ratings for the team's matches. This phenomenon served as further evidence of her immense influence.
Taylor Swift's influence extends beyond entertainment, with even political analysts and conspiracy theorists speculating on her potential impact on the upcoming presidential election.
Born in Pennsylvania on December 13, 1989, Swift began her professional songwriting career during her teenage years, eventually signing with Nashville's Big Machine Records as a country artist.
Transitioning to pop music and securing a major deal with Universal, Swift found herself embroiled in a highly publicised feud with Big Machine Records. The sale of her song catalogue to a private equity firm ignited a significant dispute regarding musicians' rights, marking a pivotal moment in Swift's career.
In response to the controversy, Swift made a bold pledge to re-record her first six albums to regain ownership of their rights. She has since taken steps to fulfill this promise, encouraging her fans to support "Taylor's Version" of her music over previous releases.
She has released several more original studio albums, her 11th album is due later in this month.