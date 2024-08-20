Tencent-backed video game 'Black Myth: Wukong' hits record player numbers on debut

Beijing: A new video game title launched on Tuesday by a Tencent-backed startup has quickly become the most-played game on a major online platform, highlighting growing interest in Chinese-developed titles.

Black Myth: Wukong, based on the Chinese mythological figure and classic novel Journey to the West, topped Steam's most-played games chart with 1.4 million concurrent players hours after its release.

Game Science, the developer behind Black Myth: Wukong, was founded in 2014 by former Tencent employee Feng Ji. The company has secured backing from several investors, including Chinese tech giant Tencent and mobile game publisher Hero Entertainment.