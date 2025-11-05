<p>After months of intense speculation and massive social media buzz surrounding Rajinikanth's next film, the official announcement finally arrived. The project will be produced by Kamal Haasan’s production house RaajKamal Films International (RKFI) along with R. Mahendran and will be directed by Sundar C. Tentatively titled <em>Thalaivar 173, </em>the makers have even locked in the Pongal 2027 release date.</p><p>Announcing the same, the makers took to social media and made the official announcement. They wrote, “Superstar is set to headline in the magnum opus #Thalaivar173, under Kamal Haasan’s RaajKamal Films International banner and directed by Sundar C.</p><p>This landmark collaboration not only unites towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.</p><p>Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C’s direction, in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran.</p><p>#Thalaivar173 is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.</p>.<p>This announcement came as a sweet surprise for the fans, and the fans are excited about this project. This highly anticipated feel-good comedy promises to bring back the vintage Rajinikanth, the master of rib-tickling humour, whom audiences universally adore.</p><p>Buzz has it that this film is Rajinikanth's penultimate project, before he announces his retirement from showbiz after an illustrious five-decade career defined by his signature swag, style and unmatched charisma.</p><p>Director Sundar C is set to rejoin forces with Rajinikanth after nearly 30 years. Earlier, he directed Rajinikanth in the blockbuster <em>Arunachalam</em> (1997). Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has just concluded the Goa leg of filming for <em>Jailer 2</em>, and Sundar C is busy shooting <em>Mookuthi Amman 2</em>.</p>