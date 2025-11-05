Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Thalaivar 173': Rajinikanth's next with Kamal Haasan announced, Sundar C to direct; set for grand Pongal 2027 release

This highly anticipated feel-good comedy promises to bring back the vintage Rajinikanth, the master of rib-tickling humour, whom audiences universally adore.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 14:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 14:53 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaKamal HaasanTrendingRajinikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us