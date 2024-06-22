Home
Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Top 5 movies of the Tamil superstar

Tamil actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar aka Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 50th birthday today. The star has acted in over 65 films in his career spanning over three decades. Here we take a look at top 5 blockbuster movies of the actor.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 07:41 IST
Thuppakki: The story of this 2012 movie revolves around an army captain who is on a mission to track down and destroy a gang of terrorists and finish all the active sleeper cells.

Credit: V Creations

Mersal: A 2017 action film directed by Atlee, the film is about a police officer who arrests a doctor for crimes targeting medical professionals but later finds the real culprit in a tale of revenge, corruption and magic.

Credit: Thenandal Studio Limited

Kaththi: With Vijay starring in a dual role, the 2014 movie is about a case of mistaken identity that embroils an escaped convict in a fight against a large corruption intent.

Credit: Lyca Productions

Theri: The 2016 movie is about a father whose daughter's life is endangered by a local gang. To save his daughter, he will do whatever it takes to stop them.

Credit: V Creations

Master: The 2021 movie is about an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school where he meets a gangster who for criminal activities, uses the school children. The film also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Credit: XB Film Creators

Published 22 June 2024, 07:41 IST
