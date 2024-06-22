Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Top 5 movies of the Tamil superstar

Thuppakki: The story of this 2012 movie revolves around an army captain who is on a mission to track down and destroy a gang of terrorists and finish all the active sleeper cells.
Mersal: A 2017 action film directed by Atlee, the film is about a police officer who arrests a doctor for crimes targeting medical professionals but later finds the real culprit in a tale of revenge, corruption and magic.
Credit: Thenandal Studio Limited
Kaththi: With Vijay starring in a dual role, the 2014 movie is about a case of mistaken identity that embroils an escaped convict in a fight against a large corruption intent.
Theri: The 2016 movie is about a father whose daughter's life is endangered by a local gang. To save his daughter, he will do whatever it takes to stop them.
Master: The 2021 movie is about an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school where he meets a gangster who for criminal activities, uses the school children. The film also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi.
