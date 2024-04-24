Thandiwe Newton boards season two cast of Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Los Angeles: British star Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast for the second season of Netflix's Wednesday.

The Westworld star joins Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome and Jamie McShane in the show, which is based on the characters originally invented by Charles Addams.

The details of her character have been kept under wraps, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Recently, Steve Buscemi boarded the show for the upcoming second season.

Wednesday follows the adventures and exploits of Wednesday Addams (Ortega), who is forced to enroll at Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her previous high school.

Upon her entrance into the school, Wednesday develops her own psychic powers and becomes quickly embroiled in a murder mystery scheme that forces her to unearth secrets from the Academy and from her parents' past.