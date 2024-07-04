'The Boys' stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit on their characters: They are two sides of same coin

New Delhi: Annie January and Victoria Neuman may represent two opposite ideologies in the smash hit superhero satire show The Boys but they are more similar than they realise, according to actor Claudia Doumit.

The Eric Kripke-created series, currently in its fourth season, falls on the opposite spectrum of the superhero genre as it is set in a world where superheroes are not the holier-than-thou cult figures, often seen in Marvel and DC movies.

In The Boys, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, superheroes, known as Supes in the show, are actually selfish and corrupt-to-the-core people who are managed by an evil multinational organisation called The Vought.