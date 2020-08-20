‘The Gone Game’ series review: An outstanding thriller

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Platform: Voot Select

Rating: 4/5

The Gone Game is a compelling thriller that makes a solid impact. The series, shot ‘remotely’ during the lockdown, revolves around what happens when a young man ‘dies’ after exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms. The basic premise is quite intriguing and relatable. Its impact is enhanced by the deft screenplay.

The Covid-19 angle has been incorporated quite well in the narrative and does not come across as a ‘gimmick’. The writers have done a good job of adding depth to most of the characters and this goes a long way in keeping fans hooked. As the show was shot ‘at home’ and not on a set, there no combination scenes featuring the key characters. This, however, does not act as a hindrance as the makers have done a splendid job of highlighting the dynamics at play.

The Gone Game features several well-executed twists that the viewer asking for more. The big revelation in the final episode packs a punch, setting the stage for the second season.

Coming to performances, Sanjay Kapoor is the heart and soul of The Gone Game and exceeds expectations. His intensity in the ‘dramatic’ sequences might take a section of the audience by surprise.

Shweta Tripathi (also known as Shweta Tripathi Sharma) hits the right notes with her sincere performance. The Mirzapur actress does a good job of highlighting the trauma faced by her character.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is top-notch and does full justice to his character. His performance is comparable to the one delivered in Criminal Justice even though he gets limited screentime this time around. The supporting cast, featuring names such as Arjun Mathur and Shriya Pilgaonkar, makes a fair impact.

The series has a neat look and feel, despite being shot with limited resources. The background music is outstanding and adds a new dimension to the reel action. Editing is up to the mark as The Gone Game does not drag. The technical aspects have been handled competently.