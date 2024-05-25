'The Judgement' movie review: Ravichandran returns with a well-researched courtroom thriller

Gururaj Kulkarni is impeccable with his timing. His latest courtroom thriller 'The Judgement' has viewers pondering over the implications of the motto ‘satyameva jayate’, as they break for the interval. It ties the plot together and subtly hints at what lies ahead.
As the death of social activist, Roopa, makes headlines, the government faces the heat and summons the services of advocate Govind (Ravichandran) — considered 'the best'. The feisty lawyer takes on the prime accused, Anil Kumar (Diganth), a financial broker.
Pitched against Govind's mojo, circumstantial evidence and the might of the bureaucracy, Anil stares down at inexorable destiny. However, a chance revelation and a prick of conscience keep the ball rolling as the plot opens up.
While highly intense like other courtroom dramas, 'The Judgement' shines as it explores the idea of a legal stalwart battling the same case from both ends at different points in time. The filmmaker's research is evident as the protagonist reels out case after case from real-life to prove his points.
However, the plotline lacks sharpness and the climax is a slight letdown. With an ensemble star cast, Kulkarni succeeds in striking some emotional chords crucial to the film. Over-dependence on Ravichandran reduces the scope for other characters to shine
Ravichandran is impressive as a dashing advocate. Meghana Gaonkar does well as his wife and moral compass, though her screen time is limited. Rangayana Raghu, Prakash Belawadi and Sujay Shastri leverage their experience to good effect.
Despite rough edges and a plot that slackens towards the end, 'The Judgement' deserves a watch for a novel attempt in a time-tested genre.
