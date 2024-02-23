There is skewed negative perception of Bollywood due to social media: Emraan Hashmi

"When I started, I was all of 20, so I just had this perception. At that time, there was no social media so there was not much in the public domain. There were a few magazines in which interviews of stars would be published so while growing up, there was no such perception about the industry. Whatever I've learned about the industry was along the way.” Hashmi, nephew of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said his family asked him not to take the career for granted and to be on his toes.