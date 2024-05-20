To be mom, Deepika arrives in poll booth to vote with Ranveer, netizens praise couple after pictures go viral

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted making her way to the polling station along with her husband Ranveer Singh, flaunting her baby bump.

The celebrity couple, who announced the pregnancy in February 2024, were spotted in a polling booth of Mumbai who arrived there to cast their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai.

Ranveer and Deepika opted to twin in a white shirt and blue denims as they stepped out to exercise their right to vote. The visuals of the couple arriving at a polling booth is going viral on social media and fans and well wishers have flooded social media with supportive comments, applauding her for setting a positive example.