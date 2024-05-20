To be mom, Deepika arrives in poll booth to vote with Ranveer, netizens praise couple after pictures go viral

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted making her way to the polling station along with her husband Ranveer Singh, flaunting her baby bump.
The celebrity couple, who announced the pregnancy in February 2024, were spotted in a polling booth of Mumbai who arrived there to cast their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Mumbai.
Ranveer and Deepika opted to twin in a white shirt and blue denims as they stepped out to exercise their right to vote. The visuals of the couple arriving at a polling booth is going viral on social media and fans and well wishers have flooded social media with supportive comments, applauding her for setting a positive example.
Deepika exuded confidence and grace as she made her way to cast her vote with her growing belly, photographers and onlookers couldn't help but admire her dedication and poise.
Social media platforms were abuzz with praise and admiration, with ‘DeepVeer’ fans commending Deepika for her commitment and advocacy.
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in 2018. Her delivery is due in September 2024.
On the work front, the couple will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn.
Published 20 May 2024, 08:21 IST