Took permission, sent deserving remuneration: AR Rahman over AI use to recreate late singers' voice

Mumbai: Music composer A R Rahman has said that his team took due permission to use an AI software for recreating the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a track in veteran actor Rajinikanth's new film Lal Salaam.

The two artists, who had worked with Rahman on multiple projects before their deaths, are credited as playback singers for the track Thimiri Yezhuda.

"The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models.

"This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life," the official handle of music studio Sony Music South posted on X on Monday.