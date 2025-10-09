'Tron: Ares' stuns IIT Bombay Techfest audience, Top Tech Minds call it ‘mind-blowing’
A futuristic laser show created a visual marvel, and a scintillating high-energy LED dance performance upped the ante, but the thing that got the students most excited was the Tron trailer, introducing them to a world where tech rules.
We at IIT Bombay’s Techfest are incredibly excited to associate with Tron: Ares. The Tron Universe has always inspired technologists and creators to imagine bold, futuristic worlds. Through this partnership, we’re encouraging students to channel that same spirit of creativity to build visionary interfaces and advanced data tools that push the boundaries of invention.
said Mayank Mudgal, Events Manager, Techfest, IIT Bombay