'Udanpirappe' movie review: Jyothika-starrer fails to impress

Producers: Jyothika and Suriya

Cast: Jyothika, Samuthirakani and Sasikumar

Rating: 1.5/5

Actor Jyothika's latest and 50th film Udanpirappe is a mediocre family drama that fails to do justice to its promising premise and Jyo's acting abilities. The movie is set in rural Tamil Nadu and revolves around the strained yet warm relationship between the protagonist and her brother and highlights what happens when she tries to mend fences with her 'anna'. The basic plot has pretty much everything--right from strong flashback sequences to action scenes-- that one would expect from a family drama with commercial elements but it never reaches its potential due to the rushed writing.

Half-baked screenplay plays spoilsport

A film with the sister sentiment can work only if the characters and bonds between them feel relatable. Take Vedalam for instance. The Ajith Kumar-starrer proved to be more than just a routine entertainer mainly because the scenes between the hero and his 'sister' had a certain amount of depth. These aspects were further elevated by the mass scenes which gelled with the core plot/theme. This is exactly where Undanpirappe fails as the action scenes dilute the impact of the brother-sister bonding. In fact, there are points where the family elements play second fiddle to the twists and turns, something that never happened in Siva's film.

Quite predictable

These problems are further compounded by the fact that the action becomes a bit too predictable at certain points. The hospital sequence is a case in point. The same applies to the scene involving a tragedy. Overdependence on cliches and mundane set pieces make the film all the more unengaging.

There was potential

That said, there are a couple of positives. Jyothika's entry scene has a distinct 'massy' feel and is likely to be a treat for her die-hard supporters. Similarly, Sasikumar impresses in a couple of action scenes. There is a well-intentioned twist towards the end but it falls flats mainly because the characters have not been fleshed out too well.

'Jyo' deserved better

Jyothika delivers a sincere performance and shines in a couple of scenes. She manages to internalise her character's grief in a tragic sequence, which bears testimony to her evolution as a performer. She also tries to convey a lot through her silences, which isn't an easy task. That said, Udanpirappe isn't really a showreel for her and does not really cater to those who liked her work in Chandramukhi. Sasikumar impresses in the action scenes but does not deliver the goods in the emotional sequences. Soori's attempts at tackling the funnybone fall flat as the comedy feels forced. Samuthirakani, who impressed fans with his work in films such as VIP: and Visaranai, is burdened with a highly one-dimensional character.

The supporting cast is okay at best.

D Imman shines bright

D Imman's music is arguably the only saving grace of Udanpirappe. The Taali number, in particular, hits the right notes with its simple yet effective composition. He has always been the 'go to' composer for 'desi' melodious and this is another feather in his cap. The background music, however, is as generic as can be. The cinematography could have been better as the rural setting does not come to life the way it did in a Viswasam. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.