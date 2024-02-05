JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Varun-Atlee's film titled 'Baby John', movie to release in May

Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is directed by Kalees and will hit the screens on May 31.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 12:43 IST

New Delhi:) Actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming action entertainer movie with 'Jawan' filmmaker Atlee's production banner is titled 'Baby John', the makers said on Monday.

'Baby John' is produced by Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Atlee and Priya's A For Apple Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios.

Varun shared the link of the announcement teaser on his official X page.

'Ayaa #babyjohn. In cinemas worldwide 31st may 2024,' he wrote.

'Baby John' also stars Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

(Published 05 February 2024, 12:43 IST)
Entertainment NewsbollywoodVarun Dhawanatlee

