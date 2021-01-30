Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 30 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 21:11 ist

 Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said.

He was 73.

He had lost his wife a year back and the couple did not have children.

Deb was also suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city, the family members said.

Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial- 'Tero Parbon', and played an important role in 'Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni' and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

Actress Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengali
Entertainment
Death

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 