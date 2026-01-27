<p>New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rashmika%20Mandanna">Rashmika Mandanna</a>'s upcoming film has been titled "Ranabaali" and is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 11.</p>.<p>Billed as a period drama, the film will feature Deverakonda in the role of Ranabaali and Mandanna as Jayamma.</p>.<p>The makers shared the teaser of the film on Monday. Deverakonda re-shared it on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The British called him a 'SAVAGE'. I do not Disagree :) He was 'OUR' Savage. Introducing THE one and Only 'RANABAALI'. And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury. #RANABAALI." The film also reunites Deverakonda and Mandanna, who have previously worked together in "Geetha Govindam" (2018) and "Dear Comrade" (2019).</p>.Mysaa first glimpse: Rashmika Mandanna's fierce, bloodied look goes viral.<p>Deverakonda's latest work is "Kingdom", a spy action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It released in July 2025. Besides "Ranabaali", he will also feature in "Rowdy Janardhana".</p>.<p>Mandanna appeared in a Telugu film "The Girlfriend", which released in November. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, it featured the actor in the role of Bhooma Devi "Bhoo".</p>.<p>She will next feature in "Cocktail 2", alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and "Mysaa", an upcoming pan-India, period action-thriller. It is directed by Rawindra Pulle, who is marking his directorial debut with the film. </p>