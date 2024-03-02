Villeneuve delivers yet another sci-fi masterpiece

With its captivating story and breathtaking visuals, Villeneuve has once again set a new high for the sci-fi movies. The first part successfully sets the stage by introducing us to the universe of Dune, Arrakis, and its people. Now, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats with anticipation of what is to come, ‘Dune Part Two’ takes us deeper into the fate of the reluctant hero Paul Atreides(Timothée Chalamet), who seeks revenge against the Harkonnens.