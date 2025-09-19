Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Vishnuvardhan at 75: Celebrating Kannada cinema's legendary actor

He starred in over 200 films in a nearly four-decade-long career. Here is a list of 10 endearing Vishnuvardhan films across genres
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Nagarahaavu (1972)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hombisilu (1978)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

Sahasa Simha (1982)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bandhana (1984)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

Karna (1986)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Malaya Marutha (1986)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

Karunamayi (1987)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Yajamana (2000)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

Diggajaru (2001)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Apthamitra (2004)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDB</p></div>

Credit: IMDB

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 10:13 IST
EntertainmentKanada filmsDr Vishnuvardhan

Follow us on :

Follow Us