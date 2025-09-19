<p>In over 90 years of the talkies in the Kannada film industry, Vishnuvardhan (1950-2009) is among the biggest stars with a long-lasting legacy and a legion of fans. In a nearly four-decade-long career, he starred in over 200 films, including a few in Hindi and Malayalam. </p><p>Thespian Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan are unique as they remained lead actors throughout their long film careers. September 18, 2025, was Vishnuvardhan's 75th birth anniversary. In this article, <em>DH</em>’s <strong>Ashwin B M </strong>and <strong>Sujay B M</strong> curate a list of 10 endearing Vishnuvardhan films across genres.</p>.<p>Helmed by renowned director S R Puttanna Kanagal, <em>Nagarahaavu</em> explores the story of Ramachari (Vishnuvardhan), a flamboyant, hot-headed young man with a good heart. Misunderstood by the world, the boy is mentored by his schoolteacher Chamayya (K S Aswath). While writer TaRaSu felt <em>Nagarahaavu</em> was a tame version of his three novels, the movie became a trend-setter by initiating the trend of the ‘anti-hero’.</p><p>A massive commercial hit with critical acclaim, it catapulted the 22-year-old Vishnuvardhan to instant stardom. The Ramachari and Chammayya mestru student-teacher duo endears film connoisseurs to this day, while the outdoor shots at Chitradurga fort add to the film's authenticity. The film also marked M H Ambareesh’s debut in a small but memorable role of Jaleela. The movie had a compelling jukebox ('Baare Baare', 'Haavina Dwesha). The film caught Raj Kapoor’s attention, and it was remade as <em>Zehreela Insaan</em> (1974) in Hindi, with Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor reprising the lead role. </p>.<p><em>Hombisilu</em> was based on a novel by Kannada writer Usha Navarathnaram, who was known for her plots with women protagonists. Directed by Geethapriya, the plot revolves around a doctor couple (Vishnuvardhan and Aarathi), who navigate through complications in both their marital and professional lives.</p><p>It also involves a love triangle. Though the heroine Roopa’s role is prominent and nuanced, her surrender in the climax seems problematic. With an engaging jukebox by Rajan-Nagendra, and with hit numbers like 'Neera Bittu Nelada Mele' and 'Jeeva Veene', the movie was a musical sensation. </p>.<p>Directed by Joe Simon and based on the Kannada novel <em>Chakravyuha</em> by Manu, <em>Sahasa Simha</em> was a massive action hit. The portrayal of Pratap (Vishnuvardhan) as a courageous police officer resonated with the masses like never before. The film was a swashbuckling hit, with 'Sahasa Simha', becoming Vishnuvardhan’s sobriquet, which is to date synonymous with his name. </p><p>Beyond the plot, the film holds a unique place in Kannada cinema history for its star-studded cast of villains. The film had most of the major villains of the era — Vajramuni, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Tiger Prabhakar (who later became a hero) and Shakthi Prasad.</p>.<p>Another adaptation of a Usha Navarathnaram novel, <em>Bandhana</em>, just like <em>Hombisilu</em>, portrays two doctors in the lead roles (Vishnuvardhan and Suhasini) and involves a love triangle. Helmed by SV Rajendra Singh Babu, the movie is known for the intense performances by the leading duo. </p><p>Composed by M Ranga Rao, the movie’s songs such as 'Banna Banna' and 'Noorondu Nenapu Edeyaladinda' were runaway hits and are popular to this day. Interestingly, 'Banna Banna' is inspired by the theme song of Sergio Leone’s classic 'For a Few Dollars More'. The movie was a huge box office success and is deemed a cult classic.</p>.<p>In 1986, while he was at the peak of his action hero image, Vishnuvardhan made a bold choice that highlighted his incredible acting range: <em>Karna</em>. This emotional family drama, directed by HR Bhargava, was a departure from his usual high-octane roles and a testament to his versatility. </p><p>He portrays the titular character of a man of immense integrity and self-sacrifice who puts his family's welfare above his own desires and dreams. The film's strength was its emotional and powerful music, composed by M Ranga Rao. The song 'Aa Karnananthe', sung by KJ Yesudas, became an iconic hit. The song is still cherished for its connection to Vishnuvardhan's kindhearted nature, both on and off screen. </p>.<p><em>Malaya Marutha </em>showcases Vishnuvardhan's artistry. In this film, he portrays Vishwa, a struggling classical musician whose life is transformed when the soul of a deceased maestro enters his body. </p><p>The film was directed by KSL Swamy, and its unique narrative and artistic merit earned it a special screening at the 11th International Film Festival of India.</p><p>The film's most powerful element was its music, composed by Vijaya Bhaskar. The songs were a fusion of classical and cinematic melodies, and KJ Yesudas won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for this film. </p>.<p>The film's title <em>Karunamayi</em> (the merciful one) encapsulates the role Vishnuvardhan plays: a kind, philanthropic man who dedicates his life to helping others.</p><p>The film was based on the popular Kannada novel <em>Kesaru Mosaru</em> by Kakolu Saroja Rao. In an interview, Bhargava, the film’s director, revealed that thespian Rajkumar had initially shown interest in adapting this novel into a film. However, he eventually opted out, making way for Vishnuvardhan to essay the role. </p>.<p><em>Yajamana</em> was among the set of films that launched Vishnuvardhan's second innings. As a default, most of these films featured Vishnuvardhan in dual roles — one in a senior role, which also suited his age, and another as a young hero, for his mass appeal. The movie was a tale of bonding between brothers and upholding the values of the old joint family system. </p><p>While one may question the adulatory and often uncritical portrayal of family patriarchs in this and similar films, Vishnuvardhan's moving performance and the emotional chords the film struck with the audiences resulted in one of the biggest successes of all time.</p>.<p>The film brought two big stars, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh, together on screen in a celebration of their real-life friendship.</p><p>Vishnuvardhan took on a dual role, portraying both a kindhearted father (Muthayya) and a fiercely loyal son (Chikkayya). The film’s strength was not just its plot but the authentic chemistry between the two lead actors. Vishnuvardhan's scenes with Ambareesh were a treat for fans, filled with emotional weight that only their decades-long friendship could deliver.</p><p>The two stars, despite their iconic status, worked in perfect sync, often improvising and adding a personal touch to their scenes. This genuineness translated onto the screen, making the film a blockbuster. The music, composed by Hamsalekha was another major highlight, with songs like 'Kuchiku Kuchiku' becoming incredibly popular. Making it a friendship anthem in the State.</p>.<p>A remake of the Malayalam psychological horror thriller <em>Manichitrathazhu</em>, <em>Apthamithra</em> marked the reunion of Vishnuvardhan and Dwarkish, a hit pair that delivered several hits in the past, including <em>Kittu Puttu</em>, <em>Singapoorinalli Raja Kulla</em>, and <em>Kalla Kulla</em>. It also featured a reprisal of the song 'Kalavannu Tadeyoru Yaaru Illa' from <em>Kittu Puttu</em>, marking the duo’s reunion.</p><p>The film featured Soundarya, Ramesh Aravind and Prema in the lead roles. Vishnuvardhan delivered a memorable performance. With several famous numbers, the movie was a blockbuster hit, and proved to be a massive boost for Dwarkish, also the producer, as it came at a time when he was reeling under heavy losses due to several unsuccessful films. It ranks among the most iconic of Vishnuvardhan's movies.</p>