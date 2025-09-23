Sanya Malhotra-led 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' gets National Award for Best Hindi Film

<p>New Delhi: <em>Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery</em>, featuring Sanya Malhotra in the lead, on Tuesday won the the Best Hindi Film honour at the 71st National Film Award ceremony.</p>.<p>Director Yashowardhan Mishra alongside producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, along with Monika Shergill, the Vice President of content of Netflix, attended the ceremony. </p><p>The film revolved around Malhotra's character, Mahima Basor, a quick-on-her-feet cop from a lower caste on a mission to find two premium-quality jackfruits that go missing from a local politician’s garden. It released on Netflix on May 19.</p>.<p>The director said the film's win highlights how simple stories "told with heart and authenticity, have the power to resonate far and wide".</p>.Shah Rukh Khan receives first-ever National Award, ends 30-year-old wait.<p>“To be at the National Awards ceremony and hold this award for 'Kathal' is both humbling and joyous. This moment is a beautiful reminder that stories rooted in the everyday, told with heart and authenticity, have the power to resonate far and wide." Monika Shergill said receiving the award is a "moment of great pride" for her.</p>.<p>"This honor is a tribute to Yashowardhan Mishra's distinct voice as a storyteller along with the writing brilliance of his co-writer, Ashok Mishra, the creative partnership of Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, and a film that captures both the humor and humanity of India’s heartland."</p><p>Ektaa Kapoor said, “Attending the National Awards and celebrating Kathal’s win is a magical moment for our entire team at Balaji. This story was created to shine a light on authentic, quirky Indian narratives, and today’s recognition makes the journey unforgettable."</p><p>Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment called the honour "nothing short of surreal" in the joint statement.</p>.<p>"To see a story rooted in the heartland of India, in Madhya Pradesh, find its place on this stage is a moment we will always treasure... This honour is a reminder of why we tell rooted, authentic stories, so that voices from every corner of India find their place in the spotlight," Monga said.</p>