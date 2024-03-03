Wanted to view topic of 'coming of age' broadly: Varun Grover on MUBI's 'Hand-picked by' edition

Citing the example of Achal Mishra's Maithili title Gamak Ghar (2019), shot in the filmmaker's ancestral house in Darbhanga, the 44-year-old said, "The film is the coming of age of a time period, a house, the people around that house, the era and the feeling when innocence is lost over time and becomes something else."

Influential French New Wave director Agnes Varda's Cleo from 5 to 7 is about a French singer who spends a couple of hours wandering through Paris streets as she waits for the results of a medical test.