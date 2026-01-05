Menu
Watch | 'Rookie Mistake': 'Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' trailer has a still with Gemini logo

The error is described by fans as a 'rookie mistake', with many expressing disappointment over the treatment given to the project that is being made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 10:20 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 10:02 IST
Entertainment News, Kollywood News, Tamil Cinema, Thalapathy Vijay, Trending, h vinoth

