We can see you! John Cena goes nude to present best costume award

Wrestling star John Cena left the audience at the 96th Academy Awards in fits as he stepped on the stage to present the award for best costume design, naked.

Cena presented the award to Poor Things as he entered the stage naked, except for a well placed envelope.

It was all a part of a script that meant to take the audience back to one of the craziest moments in the history of the prestigious award show.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" Kimmel asked the audience in what came as the run-up-to the 'big reveal'. However, soon John Cena popped his head out from the back of the stage appearing naked.

“I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit,” Cena told Kimmel. “I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.”

However, Cena did end up coming to the stage to present the award almost naked.