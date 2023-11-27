Westlife walks down the 90s lane with its timeless tunes in Delhi

"I know it is a cliche but it was indeed a dream come true moment for me. I have grown up listening to Westlife, and getting to see them performing live after all these years is no less than a blessing. This is surreal. Of course, this is by far the best concert I have ever been to," said Piyush Sharma, 28, who attended the concert with his wife.

The band was formed in Sligo, Ireland, by the name 'IOYOU' by Egan, Feehily and Filan in 1997 with Byrne and Brian McFadden joining them a year later. The group was later renamed as Westlife.