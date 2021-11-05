Will 'Eternals' be able to set the box office on fire despite mixed reviews?

The Hollywood biggie Eternals hit the screens on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from most critics. While the top-notch production values were praised, the execution left a lot to be desired. The consensus is that the biggie has failed to meet the standards set by previous Marvel offerings. Moreover, it doesn't really have the emotional depth that helped filmmaker Chloe Zhao's previous film Nomadland emerge as a critical success. So, will Eternals be able to overcome the mixed response and prove to be a blockbuster? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strength

Marvel movies enjoy a cult following in India, something that became clear when Shang Chi emerged as a big hit despite Covid-19 restrictions. Initial trends indicate that the studio's popularity has helped it make its presence felt. The film reportedly raked in around Rs 2 crore net through advanced booking, which bears testimony to its reach. The cast includes known names such as Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, which should help it pique the curiosity of casual moviegoers.

Weakness

Zhao, who won the Oscar for 'Best Director' for her film Nomadland, is synonymous with relatively smaller films that cater to a niche audience. Eternals, a step in the right direction for the ace storyteller, is not really in her comfort zone. Moreover, it has quite a few bold subplots--including homosexuality-- which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Opportunity

The Covid-19 situation has improved in most areas and things are returning to 'normal'. Theatres are have been allowed to operate in Maharastra which wasn't the case some time ago. The Diwali festivities/holidays may help it put up good numbers in the first weekend. The positive response to Shang Chi too should help it get wider patronage initially.

Threat

Some critics have described Eternals as the 'most disappointing Marvel movie ever'. The word of mouth isn't too positive. This is likely to create a problem for the flick once the initial hype dies down. It will face competition from the Bollywood biggie Sooryavanshi and the Kollywood film Annaatthe in the Hindi belt and Tamil Nadu, respectively. Moreover, it hasn't got as wide a release as the Akshay Kumar-starrer.