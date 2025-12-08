Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

You are always with me: Sunny Deol remembers late actor Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary

Dharmendra, whose career spanned over six decades, died on November 24 in Mumbai at the age of 89. Just a few weeks before his 90th birthday.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 06:29 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSunny DeolDharmendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us