Agnew reported in his study that human-induced melting of polar ice slows the Earth’s rotation, effectively delaying a decision on the need for a negative leap second. Agnew added in his paper that earth rotation results from three geophysical processes on a millennial timescale. (1) Friction between Sea water and its floor can slow the rotation—the effect is also known as tidal dissipation; (2) Shape adjustment undergone by earth since the last ice age that can speed up rotation and (3) Coupling between earth’s iron core and rocky mantle and crust – the change in angular momentum of the core has to be balanced by angular momentum driving mantle and crust.