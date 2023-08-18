Climate change triggered monsoon fury in Uttarakhand, Himachal

Climate change has a big role to play in the devastating monsoon fury - flash flooding and landslides - in the northern Indian Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

According to experts, weather conditions might have been favourable for heavy rains, but climate change has a definite role in the increasing intensity.

The flash flooding and landslides have caused millions of rupees worth of damage and killed several people across the two states.

The rise in extreme weather events is unprecedented, and they have been multiplying rapidly - and the monsoon 2023 is an apt reflection of what climate change impacts would do to the Himalayas if global warming goes unchecked, according to a paper collated by Climate Trends.