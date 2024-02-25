Greenware revolution

The next time you’re in a situation that needs to rely on takeaway boxes or recyclable tableware, do look into these options. Still, there’s nothing to beat the good old steel tiffin box for a picnic, carry out from a restaurant, or even while attending a party or a mela. I say, put a couple of these boxes in cloth bags and leave them close to the door, for you to just pick up and be on the go before you step out of the house. Because, sometimes, it’s not the lack of knowledge that hampers eco-conscious action, but being pressed for time, or the result of plain old forgetfulness. That brings me, of course, to the perils of knowledge-shaming on social media, specifically, but let’s put that in a bagasse, bran or bamboo box, shall we, for now, and toss it into the green yonder? Because, as they say, if you know, you know.