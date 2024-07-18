New plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have discovered a new plant species from a wildlife sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

‘Phlogacanthus Sudhansusekharii’, the plant species recently discovered from Itanagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Papum Pare district, belongs to the family ‘Acanthaceae’ and the ‘Phlogacanthus’ genus, they said.

The species is named to honor Dr Sudhansu Sekhar Dash, a scientist at the BSI, for his “significant contribution” to plant and ecological research in the Indian Himalayan region, the BSI officials said.

The detailed research paper on the new species has been published by the authors Samrat Goswami and Rohan Maity in the Indian Journal of Forestry.

The genus ‘Phlogacanthus’ comprises 13 species in India and is spread over mainly the northeastern and eastern Himalayan states, they said.