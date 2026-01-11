Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

President refers plea on no-development zones for hill ranges to environment ministry

Hill ranges nationwide are increasingly being cut, mined or built upon through policy loopholes, fragmented clearances and diluted safeguards, the foundation said.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 11:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 11:19 IST
India Newsenvironmenthills

Follow us on :

Follow Us