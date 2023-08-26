Should fossil fuels be banned?

Once the most worshipped matter, fossil fuels are now the one to condemn for death, deception and disaster. Apart from producing energy, when fossil fuels are burned, they release cataclysmic amounts of greenhouse gas into the air, furthering the problem of global warming. Moreover, fossil fuels are also the root of early death, Alzheimers disease, respiratory disorders, heart attacks, strokes, asthma and many more illnesses. As if it wasn’t enough, fossil fuels are also one of the leading radixes of water pollution, air pollution and environmental pollution.