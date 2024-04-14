24 hours in Florence

This Gothic-style cathedral was first commissioned in 1296, the massive dome was added later, in 1436. Filippo Brunelleschi, one of the key figures of the Renaissance designed this dome — the largest brick dome ever constructed. The Baptistery and the Giotto Campanile (a formidable bell tower) completed the Cathedral complex. The most striking feature of this complex — now a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage complex, is its imposing façade which was envisioned in the early 15th century. Not all of Florence’s landmarks date back to the Renaissance era, there’s the Piazale Michelangelo, a Florentine piazza constructed in 1869, south of the city centre that offers sweeping views. Locals will tell you that Florence is a city of panoramas, Piazale Michelangelo is a testimony. Not all travel experiences in Florence can be ticked off on an impulse. I assumed I could walk into the Accademia Gallery Museum and greet Florence’s most legendary art exhibit without a prior appointment. But after nearly an hour in the line, I gave up without a glimpse of Michelangelo’s iconic sculpture of David. A quick lunch at a nondescript trattoria (café) helped cope with that disappointment somewhat. Gelatos are always a no-brainer in most parts of Italy and then there’s one of the region’s most emblematic dishes — a T-bone steak the locals call Bistecca alla Fiorentina and the classic Tuscan salad — Panzanella created with leftover bread and fresh local ingredients like mozzarella and juicy tomatoes as the perfect accompaniment.