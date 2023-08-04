A chronicle of gentler times

Gaskell’s book is set in the small town that gives the book its title and revolves around the lives of a particular set of women, with the two elderly single Jenkyns sisters — Deborah and Matty — at the centre. Deborah is older and resolute in her ways and strict about adhering to social norms. Matty, a few years younger, is the more gentle of the two and in thrall to her older sibling. The book is narrated by Mary Smith, a young woman whose family is acquainted with the Jenkyns sisters. She visits them often and stays with Deborah and Matty and gets involved in the social life of Cranford, documenting the various mishaps that women in the circle suffer, the gossip exchanged between the residents, the little rivalries and snobberies that are a result of the sudden elevation of tradespeople to the genteel middle classes at the dawn of the industrial age.