A garden of dazzle and light

The exhibition also includes live demonstrations on flameworking, in which local artists offer a closer look at the intricate art of transforming glass rods into beads, figurines and ornaments, using a torch, flame and tools. Further, the Theatre presents short videos on Chihuly’s working process. It is interesting to note that during a visit to England in 1976, Chihuly had a serious car accident that led to the loss of sight in his left eye. While he still blew glass for a while, he could never really blow glass as well as before. That was how he started drawing, a way to release energy and nurture his creativity. From graphite pencils, he gradually switched to charcoal. Later, he even added watercolours and liquid acrylics to his repertoire.