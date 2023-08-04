An extraordinary eye for the ordinary

Throughout his life, Satyan believed that there is beauty in everyday life for someone who could see with an acute eye. He implored photographers to spot the extraordinary in the ordinary; to find and record the meaning of life in common gestures and situations of even ordinary people. He urged budding photographers not to look at things casually; not to be easily satisfied; and not to lay too much emphasis on equipment. Most importantly, he told them to be honest witnesses to history that unfolded before them every moment. “I would appeal to all photographers to be human. A super combination of integrity, humanism, modesty and a sense of service should be the foundation on which a photographer must build his life.”