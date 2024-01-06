DIY crafts to start 2024

Want to kick off 2024 by being more organised and keeping your resolutions in check? Here are some DIY crafts that can help you achieve your goals — be it saving money to buy a new cricket bat or scoring A+ in every subject.
Savings jar
Materials needed
Mason jar
Acrylic paint
Paintbrushes
Pencil
Scissors
Piece of cardboard
Glue
Method
To start, thoroughly clean and dry your mason jar. Up will only be needing the jar for this craft, not the lid.
Paint the jar white and let it air dry.
Once dry, you can start painting your desired designs. Be it a rainbow, cartoon characters or just some squiggly. Use as many colours as you like and let your creativity flow.
Next, trace a circle on the cardboard with your pencil and get an adult to help you cut it. The circle has to be the same size as the mouth of the mason jar.
Cut a slit in the middle of the circle — big enough for coins and notes to fit in.
Paint the circle the colour of your choice and let it dry completely.
Firmly stick the circle to the top of the mason jar with glue and your savings jar is ready!
Mini scrapbook
Materials needed
Unruled A4 book
Chart paper (in multiple colours)
Scissors
Stapler
Glue
Various photos and memorabilia
Method
On the first page, you can name your scrapbook how you like. Something along the line of ‘My Memories’.
Next, you can start by dividing your A4 book into 12 equal parts, one for each month. Make sure each month has at least 3-4 pages.
At the start of each month, you can write the name of the month in bold colours and start decorating the page. You can stick photos, movie tickets or any other memorabilia. You can also mention how your resolutions are faring.
In addition to memorabilia, cut two squares of chart paper — In one square, you can write things that you are grateful for, and in the other can write your favourite moment from that month. You can stick the chart paper in the book, and decorate as you wish.