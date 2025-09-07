<p class="bodytext">Nestled along the shimmering coastline of the Caspian Sea lies Baku, the vibrant capital of Azerbaijan, its ancient counterpart once serving as a vital port along the historic Silk Road. Over centuries, the city has expanded outward from its historical core, now preserved as the Inner City, or ‘Icheri Shahar’. An eclectic blend of architectural styles, Baku is a living museum of its layered history. Long before Islamic influence shaped its culture, Azerbaijan was steeped in Zoroastrian traditions. Subsequently, it fell under Russian dominion before emerging as a sovereign republic. The architectural tapestry of Baku thus encompasses an extraordinary array — from medieval Islamic design to opulent European mansions and austere Soviet structures such as the Palace of Soviets, now known as the Government House — culminating in the avant-garde silhouettes of modern edifices.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At the heart of the city, the ancient fortified town unfolds in stone-paved alleys and centuries-old monuments. Among its crown jewels stands the 15th-century Palace of the Shirvanshahs, an exquisite embodiment of Islamic architecture featuring intricately carved stone lattices, arched gateways, and a complex housing a mosque, a mausoleum, and a museum. Nearby, the enigmatic Maiden Tower — part of this UNESCO World Heritage site — predates the palace, hinting at a pre-Islamic, Zoroastrian past.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beyond Icheri Shahar, the modern city unfurls with contemporary commercial buildings sheathed in stone facades, seamlessly merging past with present. Whether one is immersed in the nostalgic charm of the Inner City or navigating the wide boulevards of the contemporary metropolis, the skyline is unmistakably punctuated by one of Baku's most iconic landmarks: the Flame Towers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Soaring to 190 meters, the trio of Flame Towers dominates the urban landscape, visible from nearly every vantage point. Clad in LED panels that animate the night with vibrant visuals, these towers are symbolic of fire — a motif deeply embedded in Azerbaijan's Zoroastrian heritage — and embody the nation's epithet, the 'Land of Fire'. Housing residential apartments and commercial offices, these flame-shaped structures blaze against the azure sky by day and glow resplendently by night.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For a panoramic view of the city, one must ascend to Highland Park, home to the Shahidlar Monument — a solemn two-storied pyramidal frustum dedicated to Turkish soldiers martyred during World War I. Designed by Turkish architects Hüseyin Butuner and Hilmi Guner, the monument overlooks a breathtaking vista of Baku’s glittering skyline stretching along the Caspian shoreline. A stroll along the waterfront promenade, known as the ‘Bulvar’, reveals an architectural parade of cultural landmarks. Foremost among them is the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, a striking structure shaped like a half-rolled carpet. Within its walls lies an impressive trove of 14,000 artefacts, including handwoven carpets, traditional copperware, jewellery, and felt items, spread across three meticulously curated floors, preserving the rich legacy of Azerbaijani craftsmanship. Another architectural marvel gracing the coastline is the Crystal Hall, a multifaceted concert and sports venue shaped like a dazzling crystal. Adorned with thousands of LED lights that illuminate its façade by night, the hall has hosted performances by international icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Shakira, positioning Baku as a global cultural destination.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fuelled by its flourishing oil economy, Baku has witnessed an architectural renaissance in recent decades. State-of-the-art facilities such as the Baku Aquatic Centre, National Olympic Stadium, National Gymnastics Arena, and the new headquarters of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan exemplify the city’s commitment to innovation and infrastructure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Approximately 20 kilometres northeast of the capital lies the Heydar Aliyev International Airport — the largest in the Caucasus region and acclaimed as one of the world’s most aesthetically remarkable airports. Designed in the form of the Azerbaijan Airlines logo, the four-story terminal employs geometric motifs and seismic-responsive materials, reflecting both form and function.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The most iconic modern structure that leaves the visitor awed is, however, the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre, designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid. The white fluid structure curves and rises like a wave above a stepped landscaped terrace. The lit-up, huge glass facades resemble floating sheets of light.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thus, Baku continues to mark its architectural journey one structure at a time.</p>