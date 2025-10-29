<p>India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, is scheduled to be launched on November 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">Indian Space Research Organisation</a> (ISRO).</p><p>ISRO's latest update on the mission said, "The launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and was moved to the launchpad on October 26, for further pre-launch operations." </p><p><strong>Features of CMS-03</strong></p><ul><li><p>CMS-03, also known as GSAT-7R, is a multi-band military communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass.</p></li><li><p>CMS-03, weighing about 4,400 kg, will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from Indian soil.</p></li><li><p>CMS-03 serves as a military communication satellite, exclusively for the Indian Navy and strengthens its operational reach across critical maritime domains. </p></li><li><p>It offers higher-capacity bandwidth, thus improving digital access to remote territories. This will aid both civilian agencies and help improve strategic applications. </p></li><li><p>The satellite includes next-gen payload transponders for voice, data, and video links over C, extended C, and Ku bands.</p></li></ul>.ISRO to launch CMS-03 satellite in November 2025: Chairman V Narayanan.<p><strong>When and where will CMS-03 get launched?</strong></p><p>The multi-band military communication satellite CMS-03 is scheduled to take off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, November 2, 2025.</p><p><strong>LVM3- Specialities of cms-03's launch vehicle</strong></p><ul><li><p>The LVM3 rocket is India's heaviest launch vehicle and can carry up to 4,000 kg to space.</p></li><li><p>It has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan-3 to the moon, which made India the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole.</p></li><li><p>The designated LVM3-M5 will be its fifth operational flight.</p></li></ul><p>Last week, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced the launch of a Block 2 BlueBird communications satellite by the year-end. Developed by the US-based AST SpaceMobile, it will also be launched on board the LVM3 rocket from Sriharikota.</p>