<p>Chennai: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched a 4,410 kg communication satellite, CMS-03, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota near here. This is the heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil and into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). </p><p>Known as ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy lift capability, the LVM3-M5 rocket launched the CMS-03 spacecraft at 5.26 pm from the second launchpad of the SDSC, 110 km from here. Sixteen minutes into the flight, the rocket placed the satellite into the required orbit, upon reaching an altitude of approximately 180 km. </p><p>“I am happy to announce that the LVM3 M5 launch vehicle has successfully injected the CMS 03 communication satellite in the required orbit. The satellite weighing 4410 kg is precisely injected within the specification of the orbit,” ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan announced to a rapturous applause from scientists at the Mission Control Room at the SDSC. </p>.Tamil Nadu received excess rainfall in October.<p>The launch, 103rd from the SDSC, was particularly challenging due to the inclement weather in the region for the past one week under the influence of Cyclone Montha. “The satellite is healthy and it has been placed in the planned orbit with accuracy,” said Victor Joseph, project director, LVM3. </p><p>Another significance of Sunday’s launch is that the ISRO has for the first time reignited the thrust chamber of the cryogenic stage. </p><p>The CMS-03 communication satellite will operate on multiple bands which will provide service over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass to enable constant visibility of a satellite towards a particular region on Earth.</p><p>The satellite, which is designed to provide communication services for at least 15 years and replace the GSAT 7 series launched in 2013, incorporates a host of new technologies and is yet another “shining example” of a “self-reliant India.” </p><p>Narayanan said since CMS-03 is the heaviest satellite launched by the LVM-3 to the GTO orbit so far, the launch vehicle had to be improved in multiple directions for enhancing the payload capability by 10 per cent. “In today's mission, all the vehicles systems have performed satisfactorily and the RBM achieved within the required specification,” the ISRO chairman added. </p><p>He also announced that ISRO will launch another seven satellites by the end of the 2025-2026 financial year and that the first test mission for Gaganyaan will be carried out soon. </p><p>This is the eight flight and fifth operational flight for LVM3, which successfully launched the country’s third unmanned lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 making India the first country to land in the South Pole of the moon. The LVM3 vehicle will also be used in Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight program.</p><p>The 43.5-metre-tall LVM3 is a three-stage rocket with solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages, which can carry up to 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit. </p><p>The three stage launch vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25) gives ISRO full self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites in GTO. </p><p>ISRO had previously launched its heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 on December 5, 2018 from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-246 rocket. Weighing about 5,854 kg, GSAT-11 remains the heaviest satellite built by ISRO.</p>