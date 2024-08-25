Nurturing a family of showstoppers!

Expanding my hunt to the web, I finally found it in an online plant nursery. Let me describe this intriguing plant. It is a slender shrub that produces clusters of 15-20 white flowers at its crown, which resembles a multilayered jasmine or rose. The blooms emit a mild and sweet fragrance. Notable identifying features are the long stamens and the brightly coloured maroon calyces that persist even after the flower has fallen, adding to the plant’s ornamental value. The plant is botanically known as Clerodendrum chinense (syn. C. fragrans or C. philippinum). Locally it is called Madras Malli, Hazar Mogra, or Honolulu Rose. It is also referred to as Glory Bower. I am sure you know that many flowers are locally labelled jasmine or rose because of their appearance, colour, or fragrance, though they may not belong to the Jasminum or Rosa genus.