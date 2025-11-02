Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

The soul beneath the stone

The Mute Eloquence of the Taj Mahal will remain on view until December 6 at DAG, New Delhi.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 20:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 20:24 IST
ArtSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us