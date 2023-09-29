Turning the wheel Gandhi loved

The speed of pulling the cotton and turning the wheel must match. When the speeds are not in sync, the string snaps or ends up being too thick, which makes it unusable. When the string you have formed is long enough, you must strengthen it. This is done by pinching the end of the string and rotating the charkha. This twists the thread and makes it stronger. About three spins of the wheel are enough. If it is turned too much, the string breaks. Once strengthened, the thread is loaded onto the spindle and the process is repeated until all the cotton in your hand is used up. Then you take another handful of cotton and start again. Alternatively, one could also use a cotton sliver, which is raw cotton rolled into a specific shape. Slivers made in sliver plants are used in ambar charkhas at large spinning centres.