A fire that won't die

The novel opens with Revathi, an engineer from an upper-class family, wanting to marry an auto-driver, Ravi, living in Burma Bazaar which is set up by the refugees from Burma. Her family tries to convince her otherwise stating the inequalities of class, education, job, and caste in this match. Afraid of Revathi’s attempt to kill herself, the family agrees to a private wedding to avoid the shame of having given away their daughter to a ‘loafer’ like Ravi. The story that follows is set in the hospital where Revathi is treated as a burn victim, having immolated herself six years later.