'Yatra: An Unfinished Novel' Book Review: A thinking man's treatise on life

Circumstances urge Satarupa to opt for journalism. She meets a local man who reminds her of a figure from her childhood and by association, she calls him Jaggu. To her dismay, she learns that Jaggu’s daughter Lacchmi had been raped by the local strongman and politician Mahajan’s son and while the girl is determined to fight him in the courts of justice, her father would rather take the monetary compensation, for it could change their lives. When Jaggu falls terribly ill with his asthma attack, he is given up for dead because the poor have no access to medical help. Yet Jaggu isn’t his real name and no one cares to know what it really is.