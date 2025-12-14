Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

A true-to-form police procedural

True to form, Senior Inspector Saralkar has a strong work ethic but can also be moody and cynical, a bit like Ian Rankin’s John Rebus.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 21:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 21:53 IST
BooksSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us