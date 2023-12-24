An elusive search for home

In Roman Stories, Lahiri breaks down the fabled image of abundance, romance and architectural marvels that we usually associate Italy with. She does not bother with the dolce far niente — ‘sweetness of doing nothing’ — philosophy of Italians. The Rome she writes of is far removed from the Rome we fantasise about; and distanced from its rich history and richer culture. It is not the eternal city that breathes art, food or wine. The stories, instead, are a reflection of the dark realities of racism, discrimination, intolerance and abuse, and although set in Italy, are no different than racism that plays out in the rest of Europe or America or really, anywhere else in the world. The stories can be duplicated and placed in any modern city of the world — Delhi, Mumbai, New York or Paris, making her work a true reflection of the thinning tolerance of our times.