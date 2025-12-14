Bookrack for the week

<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Theo of Golden</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Allen Levi</p>.<p class="bodytext">HarperCollins, pp 386, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is a beautifully crafted novel about the power of creative generosity, the importance of wonder to a purposeful life, and the invisible threads of kindness that bind us to one another.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">From Dynasties to Democracy</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Deep Mukherjee and Tabeenah Anjum</p>.<p class="bodytext">Macmillan, pp NA, Rs 599</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajasthan, India’s largest state, is often imagined as a land of sweeping deserts, majestic forts and colourful traditions. Yet, beneath this picturesque surface lies a complex reality. This account fills a crucial gap in our understanding.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Exit Strategy</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Lee Child and Andrew Child</p>.<p class="bodytext">Penguin, pp 346, Rs 699</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jack Reacher will make three stops today. Not all of them were planned for. First, a Baltimore coffee shop. Second, a store to buy a coat.Third, wherever this bend in the road takes him...</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">In The Margins Of Empires</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Akhilesh Upadhyay</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vintage, pp 328, Rs 499</p>.<p class="bodytext">As India and China play a cat-and-mouse game, smaller states and communities in the borderlands, including the Chicken’s Neck, find themselves caught up in the larger geopolitical arena. This is the story of the region.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Unplugged</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Tom Freston</p>.<p class="bodytext">S&S, pp 320, Rs 799</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is a freewheeling and riveting memoir from media honcho Tom Freston that takes us behind the scenes of his global adventures — from hitchhiking around the world to cofounding MTV.</p>